My Money | Account Fraud

One way to reduce the possibility of account fraud is to spend a few minutes each day checking your account balances and transactions for possible fraud. If you see something unusual when reviewing your transactions, contact your financial institution immediately.

Using eStatements instead of paper statements will eliminate the possibility of fraudsters gaining access to your information. Monitoring your accounts can also help you detect fraud early. You can also use your financial institution’s mobile app to monitor your accounts for unusual activity.

Mobile app features like eAlerts, Car Lock, and travel notes will keep you in control of your accounts.

