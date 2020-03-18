My Money | Organize Finances

Organizing your finances has real benefits for your health, helping to reduce stress. You can start by putting your financial information into files, automating your bill payments, and setting up a schedule to pay off your debt. Then working on a budget and sticking to it! Also consider establishing an emergency fund to cover unplanned expenses, which can also help reduce stress.

Once you are organized, you can monitor your accounts through your financial institution’s mobile app. Check on your accounts daily, and if anything looks out of order, contact your financial institution immediately. Organizing your finances, setting a budget and managing your accounts closely can put your mind at ease.

For more great tips, visit My Money