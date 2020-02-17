My Money | Tax Season

Tax season is upon us. As you get ready to file your taxes, it’s important to be aware of the possibility of tax fraud and how to prevent it. File your taxes directly through the IRS website on a secure internet connection. Keep in mind public Wi-Fi hotspots are not always secure, so check this first.

Filing your taxes early can also protect your identity as it doesn’t give fraudsters the chance to file under your name. Setting up direct deposit for your refund with your financial institution keeps your money safe. If you owe the IRS money, send in the payment electronically through IRS Direct Pay or mail it directly (to avoid giving a thief an opportunity to take your tax payment out of your mail box.

Taking care of your personal information during tax time will help keep your identity safe from fraud.

