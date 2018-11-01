My Peace of Mind | PTSD

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD); It’s Not A Veterans-Only Disorder

Tammy Edinger, LMSW, LCSW, ACSW, BCD

Are you struggling with how you respond to situations? Are your loved ones finding your responses to situations frightening? Have you been referred to as “mean, abrasive, aggressive”? If so, take a moment to review some basic information related to PTSD.

Whit is PTSD? It is feelings, behaviors, and thought processes related to a traumatic event that an individual experiences.

What is a traumatic event? Childhood abuse (physical, sexual, verbal, emotional), house fires, motor vehicle collisions, natural disasters, physical assaults, witnessing horrific incidents, fear of yourself or others being killed, harmed, or maimed.

How does the traumatic event become PTSD? By avoiding dealing with and processing the traumatic event. Individuals who suffer a traumatic event and seek help are less likely to develop PTSD.

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD

Repeated, disturbing dreams, thoughts, or images related to a traumatic event(s)

Nightmares/night terrors

Feeling or acting as if a traumatic event were happening again

Feeling upset when something reminds you of a stressful event

Physical reactions when you’re reminded of a stressful event

Avoiding activities, events, situations, feelings, places, people, and objects for fear you’ll be reminded of the stressful event

Trouble remembering all of the traumatic event (most individuals believe they do remember all of the event)

Feelings of irritability and anger

Sleep disturbance

Poor concentration

Being hyper alert, watchful, on guard

Easily startled, jumpy

Feeling distant/cut off from others

Struggling with feelings of love for those close to you

Feeling emotionally numb

Loss of interest in things you once enjoyed

Believing your life will be cut short

Some Everyday Behaviors of Individuals with PTSD

Public Behaviors:

Uncomfortable in crowds

Uncomfortable with or unwilling to allow others to walk behind them

Insisting on sitting at the perimeter of a restaurant, facing the door and planning a way to escape

Avoiding movie theaters. If willing to attend a movie, they will sit at the very back with their back against the wall or on the end of the aisle, close to the exit.

Refusing to stand in long lines

Unable to grocery shop during peak hours

In general, does not feel safe in public spaces and prefers to be at home

Interactions with others:

Scheduling social activities and canceling at the last minute

Intolerant of others

Regular use of derogatory terms for others such as stupid, dumb, etc.

Choosing to have solitary jobs or fobs of authority

Private behaviors:

Staying profoundly busy

Downtime is unacceptable and uncomfortable

Consistent checking of perimeters, window, and door locks

Upon arrival to an empty home, will perform room-to-room check

Prefers to have their bedroom on the second floor if possible

Individuals with PTSD are frequently misdiagnosed as Bipolar and ADD/ADHD. If any of this sounds familiar, please reach out for help at The Wellness Institute of Michigan. You can recover from PTSD!