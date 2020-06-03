My Peace of Mind | Grief

This pandemic has created mental health consequences for all of us. One consequence that we are all experiencing is grief. Grief is defined as causing feelings of sadness, sorrow and emotional pain due to loss. Grief is natural reaction to change and can cause many different other emotions. Grief is uncomfortable and painful sometimes. Take it one day at a time and embrace the ups and downs. Validate your grief. Grief is real, organic and normal.

For more peace of mind from Wellness Institute of Michigan, click here