My Peace of Mind | Suicide Prevention

There are more suicides than ever before. In the last 15 years suicide has risen by 26%. The Wellness Institute of Michigan lists some signs that someone could be in trouble. If you suspect that someone is having emotional trouble, tell them you have noticed a change and ask if they are feeling safe. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for more assistance. If the person is sad but is reporting being safe, set up an appointment with a therapist at The Wellness Institute of Michigan by calling (517) 347-4645 or visit WellnessInstituteMI.com