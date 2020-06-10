My Retirement | Women’s Financial Decisions

Women make financial decisions every day. Women have unique financial needs. Be involved in planning your retirement and securing your financial futures. Women have longer life expectancies than men, yet many of us have saved less for retirement. 70% of all female baby boomers will experience widowhood. 70% of widows fire their financial representatives after their spouse dies.

Life can change in an instant. Have someone you can trust to help with planning ahead. Modern Woodmen of America can be there through all the stages of your life to help! For more information, call Quincie McCalla, Modern Woodmen of America at (517) 525-2737.

For more great tips, visit My Retirement