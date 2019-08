If you think you have a problem with addiction, seek counseling. Counseling helps you to understand what is happening to you and why. Counseling helps you plan for recovery and relapse prevention. If you are in crisis visit a local hospital for detox support or call a treatment hotline. SAMHSA National hotline: 1-800-662-4357.

