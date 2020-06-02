My Smile | Flossing

Keeping your teeth clean will keep you healthy, and this includes flossing!

We ask if you’ve been flossing your teeth, and hopefully your answer will be yes! Brushing does not clean in between your teeth, but flossing does. Flossing removes debris and plaque. Cavities that develop in between your teeth are due to bacteria and plaque where toothbrush bristles cannot reach. Floss can prevent decay in areas toothbrushes cannot.

Regular flossing is vital to ensure you keep your teeth healthy and avoid costly dental procedures.

