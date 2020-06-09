My Smile | Whitening

Many people are interested in brightening their smile, what are some of the reasons teeth are yellow?

Factors that can cause your smile to dull over time:

Medications Age Types of Foods or Drinks Tobacco usage

Fortunately, there are three main methods your dentist can provide to give you a whiter, brighter smile: In-Office whitening, Take-home whitening trays, and pre-made whitening strips. Is one option better than another? -It depends on the individual and the concentration of the whitening solution, and how often it is being used.

