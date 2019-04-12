Focus On Tech | Retention

"This cyber threat represents one of the most serious economic and national security challenges we face as a nation.” Howard Schmidt made this statement nearly TEN YEARS AGO, shortly after he was appointed to the newly created position of White House Cybersecurity Coordinator. He was speaking about the advanced persistent threat against our critical information infrastructure, including cyber threats against our electrical grid, global supply chain, and our military. Effectively the exact same words were spoken in August of this year by Congressman Tim Walberg in a meeting room at the Crowne Plaza hotel, as he answered questions during a Business Roundtable discussion organized by the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce. Congressman Walberg acknowledged that even though work has been ongoing, there remains significant action needed to analyze our weaknesses on a national level, and to take the important steps toward appropriate policies to shore up our homeland security.

The threat persists! The threat is real! The threat is escalating! It’s clear to me that all levels of government must own the three roles of leadership, education, and influence in this battle, but we as small business owners, community leaders, and US citizens must fully understand what’s required to keep our computer systems safe, and to take the vital steps to secure these assets before they are compromised. The government is leading… now it is our time to follow!