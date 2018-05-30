Simon Roofing | Replace Roof
Navigating home repair can be confusing. How do you know when it's time to replace your roof?
There are a few big things to look at:
1. Is there leaking and stains on the drywall?
2. Are your shingles curling or missing?
3. Are there granules in your downspouts?
4. Is there proper ventilation in your home and do you vent your attic space through your roof?
The consequences of poor ventilation are: developing mold and moisture buildup possibly effecting your family's health. It also could cause condensation and damage that you are not seeing that is ruining your insulation.
It's best to have a professional inspect your attic and roof. Being proactive can save you thousands in the long run.
Simon says...it's time to replace your roof!
For more visit http://simonroofing.net/
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Gov. Whitmer looks to tackle education issues in budget
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a massive spending increase to Michigan's K-12 schools, as...Read More »
-
Air pollution is the ‘silent killer' that claims seven million lives a year
“Air pollutants are everywhere, largely caused by burning fossil fuels for electricity,...Read More »
-
Purdue loses its lead in the Big 10, giving Michigan State the chance to win the regular season
A threeway tie for the Big 10 title between Michigan State, Michigan, and Purdue will be settled...Read More »