Simon Roofing | Replace Roof

Navigating home repair can be confusing. How do you know when it's time to replace your roof?

There are a few big things to look at:

1. Is there leaking and stains on the drywall?

2. Are your shingles curling or missing?

3. Are there granules in your downspouts?

4. Is there proper ventilation in your home and do you vent your attic space through your roof?

The consequences of poor ventilation are: developing mold and moisture buildup possibly effecting your family's health. It also could cause condensation and damage that you are not seeing that is ruining your insulation.

It's best to have a professional inspect your attic and roof. Being proactive can save you thousands in the long run.

Simon says...it's time to replace your roof!

