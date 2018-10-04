My Encore Years

My Encore Years | Staying Sharp Online Tool

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 09:45 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 09:45 AM EDT

Want to improve your brain's health and stay sharp?

AARP developed "Staying Sharp", an online tool providing an easy to follow, holistic approach to improving brain health. AARP's Staying Sharp online tool supports the brain by focusing on five areas: Keeping Fit, Being Social, Managing Stress, Eating Right, and Continuous Learning.

If you want to stay sharp, visit http://bit.ly/2Pa8GCt

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local