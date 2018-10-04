My Encore Years | Staying Sharp Online Tool
Want to improve your brain's health and stay sharp?
AARP developed "Staying Sharp", an online tool providing an easy to follow, holistic approach to improving brain health. AARP's Staying Sharp online tool supports the brain by focusing on five areas: Keeping Fit, Being Social, Managing Stress, Eating Right, and Continuous Learning.
If you want to stay sharp, visit http://bit.ly/2Pa8GCt
