My Home Care | Benefits of VideoDoc

What if there was a service that allowed patients to stay comfortably in their own homes as they age? There is! It’s called VideoDoc. FirstLight Home Care of Greater Lansing, MI staff works with VideoDoc and Care Halo to keep individuals in their current living situation longer and to prevent hospitalizations. VideoDoc allows access to health care professionals without having to leave your home using bluetooth technology, which is a huge benefit in maintaining your independence!

