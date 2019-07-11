My Home Care | Long-Term Care Planning

According to AARP, more than 50% of non drivers over the age of 65 do not leave home most days, partly because of a lack of transportation options. Homecare providers drive people out into the community for social events and personal errands to keep them active. This allows them to be safe while maintaining their freedom. FirstLight Home Care of Greater Lansing, MI offers this service among many other great home care services!

