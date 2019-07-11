My Home Care | Long-Term Care Planning

AARP says that 70% of Americans turning 65 today will need some long-term care. FirstLight Home Care of Greater Lansing, MI asks the where, who, and how of long-term care. To get the right answers, you’ll need a top-notch estate planning firm. The difference between Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. from other estate planning firms, is that Family Elder Law focuses on long-term care. Don’t wait to plan for your long-term care needs, call today! 517-351-6222.
For more great home care advice, visit http://bit.ly/2LfEGXq