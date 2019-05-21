My Home Care | What is Home Care?

Many people struggle with the decision of where to go when their needs change as they age. Home Care is an excellent solution to provide the care needed to help with a variety of needs. 87% of adults age 65+ want to stay in their current home and community as they age, FirstLight Home Care of Greater Lansing, MI gives a little extra help when needed. Dementia care, bathing, grooming, meal prep, companionship, transportation, cleaning and more!

For more information, call 517-483-2784 or visit http://bit.ly/2QezrXy