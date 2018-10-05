My Home | Got Dirt
Mayberry Homes will build your dream home on your land or lot!
With "Mayberry-To-Go" our experienced sales people will walk you through the process of designing your new home. Our construction supervisors take you through the process of preparing your land and build on it too.
If you haven't found that perfect piece of land yet, we can help with that too!
Find more home tips here http://bit.ly/2y3naxl
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
$56M in federal money to help Michigan in opioid crisis
Money will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery programs.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Musk, foundation to donate water stations to Flint schools
In July, Musk tweeted that he would organize an effort to add filters to homes that need them.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Doorstop turns out to be meteorite worth $100K
The Smithsonian Museum and Central Michigan University say the nearly 23-pound hunk of iron and...Read More »