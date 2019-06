We love to enjoy our outdoor spaces! People are changing their backyards into relaxing retreats with patios, seating areas and outdoor kitchens. But with the intense summer sun, these outdoor living areas often remain empty if there isn't enough shade. Dr. Daylight can change that with superb awning products that look great and protect against U.V. rays!

For more lighting and living space tips, visit http://bit.ly/2I83kXl