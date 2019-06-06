My Money | Message Scams
Tired of getting those scam messages? Don't be fooled! MSU Federal Credit Union explains how to avoid text message fraud scams that have become more prevalent these days. These scams may affect you, your children, or your parents. It is important to differentiate a scam from actual requests from financial institutions.
