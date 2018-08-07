My Spirit | Giving Heart
A little bit goes a long way. It is more blessed to give than to receive. A smile, compliment or a kind gesture can make someone's day. We can all find something to give, you'd be surprised at the ripple effect that one small action can have on a life and a community! Rivers of Life Church
http://riversoflifelansing.com/
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- MITA threatens jobs over contract dispute; could stall hundreds of road work projects across state
- State Police launch Operation C.A.R.E. for holiday weekend
- Get ready for the 61st annual Bridge Walk
- Spartans win wild season opener 38-31
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Eaton Co.
Eaton County sheriff's deputies say a person was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MITA threatens jobs over contract dispute; could stall hundreds of road work projects across state
MITA officials are calling it a defensive lock out, while union workers say they're being laid off.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
President and stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
Former presidents and preachers joined a parade of singers Friday in a hip-swaying,...Read More »