My Spirit | Giving Heart

Posted: Jun 01, 2018 08:35 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2018 10:23 AM EDT

A little bit goes a long way. It is more blessed to give than to receive. A smile, compliment or a kind gesture can make someone's day. We can all find something to give, you'd be surprised at the ripple effect that one small action can have on a life and a community! Rivers of Life Church

 

http://riversoflifelansing.com/ 

