My Hearing

Dr. Tudor, the owner of Hearing Health Center, earned her bachelor’s degree in audiology and speech sciences from Michigan State University and her doctorate in audiology from Central Michigan University. She completed a fellowship in the Department of Otolaryngology and Audiology at Henry Ford Hospital, including a rotation on the cochlear implant team at the University of Michigan Medical Center. Dr. Tudor subsequently served as an adjunct professor of pediatric audiology at Central Michigan University. Dr. Tudor then practiced audiology for several years at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw, MI, before acquiring Hearing Health Center in 2013. Dr. Tudor is currently a collaborator on a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Early Hearing Study. A native of Michigan and a proud Spartan, Dr. Tudor, her husband, and their three young children reside in East Lansing.

About Us

We believe that quality health care starts with a good doctor-patient relationship and with personal and compassionate care.

We also believe that individuals can, with the help of a knowledgeable practitioner, optimize their hearing health for a lifetime.

Our priorities as Doctors of Audiology are to improve the quality of life of our patients, participate as responsible and accountable members of our community, and maintain exemplary service. Not only do we promise to give every patient the individualized attention they deserve, we pledge to keep on the cutting edge and to know the latest technology and medical advances available for hearing care; this includes hearing loss prevention education and advocacy.

Our Mission

Hearing Health Center is a private practice audiology office dedicated to improving communication for the hearing impaired by listening to patients needs, accurately diagnosing their hearing loss and providing a wide range of communication solutions and technologies to meet the needs of the patient.

Our Vision

To be the Greater Lansing community’s trusted resource for expert hearing healthcare.

Our Values

Ethical doctoring care with the patients best interest at the forefront

Respect for human dignity and the right to personal choice

Being an integral part of the health care community