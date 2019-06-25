My Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a leading home care company, providing compassionate in-home care, senior elderly care, and respite care to any adult in need. Whether it is illness, injury, dementia, or just challenges that come with old age, FirstLight can help you or your loved one. Our caregivers take on the tasks that can seem overwhelming, such as cooking, laundry, cleaning, and running errands. But, we do more than that. We understand that what you want most for your loved one is help, hope, comfort, companionship, and compassion. You want someone who genuinely cares. And that’s what do. Because caring is our calling.