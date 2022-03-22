My Home Ownership

Our Mission Statement

Our Mission is to be the mortgage lender that you trust to serve your friends, family and community. We strive to listen first, then provide education, advice and options of loan products that meet your home lending needs. With hard work, a passionate commitment to excellence, and persistence without exception, we can accomplish something extraordinary for our customers.

About Us

Supreme Lending is a Lansing area based mortgage lender. We service the entire state of Michigan, but primarily focus on the Greater Lansing Area. We provide mortgage lending services for purchasing a new home (1-4 family dwellings), and mortgage refinancing. The Lansing Branch has over 114 years of combined experience for our 5 local loan officers. Supreme Lending provides several lending programs to help all of our clients. We work with Down Payment Assistance Programs, VA Loans, FHA Loans, USDA Rural Development Loans, Conventional loans, and Renovation Loans. We love to work with First-Time Homebuyers and our Veterans!

Our focus is to educate and inform each client on loan programs available. To provide consistent and frequent updates on the loan process. We are driven by solutions, not problems. Our greatest compliment is a referral from our past clients.

Meet the Team!

Michelle “Shelly” Starr Senior Mortgage Specialist/Branch Manager 602 S Creyts Rd. Lansing, MI 48917 517-321-2300 x 5 office 517-719-8985 cell Shelly.starr@supremelending.com NMLS#52551 I am a dedicated mortgage professional with over 30 years of lending experience in the Greater Lansing Michigan market. As a result, a majority of my business is referred from experienced real estate professionals and satisfied customers. It takes an insightful and knowledgeable mortgage specialist with experience to navigate your most personal transaction. I am experienced in all mortgage programs such as FHA, VA, USDA Rural Housing, MSHDA and Conventional financing. My focus is to make your homeownership achievable. I work with a dedicated staff that is committed to getting you through the mortgage process as fast and as efficiently as possible. It would be my pleasure to work with you on the purchase of your new home. I am very active in the Greater Lansing Board of Realtors and Lansing Women’s Council of Realtors. I teach mortgage financing at the Board of Realtors to new agents. I received the Affiliate of the Year Award from Greater Lansing Board of Realtors in 2010 and 2018. Our Branch was awarded the TOP Branch for 3 years running. The biggest component of that award is we close 98% of the mortgage applications we take. We do not issue preapproval letters unless we know we can close your loan. We are a top lender for Michigan State Housing Development Authority home loans. Nicki VanLake Mortgage Lender 602 S Creyts Rd. Lansing, MI 48917 517-220-9265 Office 517-449-6075 Cell Nicki.vanlake@supremelending.com NMLS# 1793697 I am a Mortgage Lender for Supreme Lending, located in Lansing. I have been in the financial services industry for over 12 years. I am very active with the Women’s Council of Realtors and have been awarded volunteer of the year for my fundraising efforts and member of the year for my contributions to the board. I have been involved in a mortgage lending board as an officer, a school foundation board and school sports boards so I am no stranger to working with my peers. I am experienced in all mortgage programs, including but not limited to FHA, USDA Rural Housing, VA Loans, Conventional loans, MSHDA Loans and Renovation loans. My passion is providing exceptional customer service. I work very hard for my clients to find the best solutions and programs to help them achieve their homeownership goals. My goal is to educate and lessen the stress of the home financing process. I learned my work ethic from my parents who were dairy farmers in St Johns, MI when I was a child. I live in the Lansing area and am a proud mother of 2 grown children, one serving in the military and the other works as a public servant and 1 grandson. I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, especially cooking, baking, and trying new recipes.

Supplemental Materials