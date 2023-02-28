Explore the many different areas of interest and discover new and exciting facts, form an opinion, gain insight on interesting topics, and learn to grow within a community! We believe we can use our voice to inform, connect and celebrate women in a direct and honest way. Our mission is to share real, everyday information to empower women.

East Lansing provides your family with the comprehensive dental care you expect and deserve. Preventive care saves you time and money on future treatments. Wisdom teeth removal helps you keep your oral health while staying out of pain. Cosmetic options like veneers and Invisalign help you love your smile. If you have missing teeth, we can help with that too, with dentures or dental implants! Offering a wide range of dental services in East Lansing is just the beginning. Our team of professionals loves living in the community they are honored to serve and are dedicated meeting to your individual needs.

Dr. Aziza Askari

Dr. Aziza Askari has known Dr. Pelok since 2003, where they met at the U of M AEGD program. Having kept in contact since then, when Dr. Pelok presented the idea of creating a dental practice that is dedicated to delivering a personal and friendly approach to dental care, Dr. Askari jumped at the opportunity. After earning her undergraduate degree in Pharmacology at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, Dr. Askari was accepted into the prestigious Temple University School of Dentistry. There she earned a combination Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) / Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. Dr. Askari completed her AEGD at U of M in Ann Arbor.

Dr. Jasmine Cheema

Focused on providing the highest quality clinical care to her patients, Dr. Cheema understands that orthodontic treatment can help patients find their smiles, express their true selves, and be fully confident in who they are. She dedicates herself to giving each patient her full attention and her best effort, and she loves getting to know each person in her care while customizing a treatment plan that’s tailored to their specific needs and goals. Dr. Jasmine Cheema achieved her Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkley in 2011 and her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Nova Southwestern University in 2018. She earned her Master of Orthodontic Science from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in 2022.

