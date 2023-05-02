Potter Park Zoo is a 20 acre zoo within an 80 acre park located in the capital city of Lansing, Michigan. With over 350 animal residents there is always something new and exciting to see. Come explore the Zoo and help us celebrate, study, and protect the diversity of animals and their habitats.

Our Mission

Our mission is to inspire people to conserve animals and the natural world. Potter Park Zoo is doing our part to save species around the world through research, education, breeding and release programs and much more.

Mariah Martinez, Community Engagement & Inclusion Specialist

Mariah Martinez has been with Potter Park Zoo since 2017 and is a Michigan State University Alum. As the Community Engagement and Inclusion Specialist she works directly with community through our FALCONERS and Zoo in Your Neighborhood programs. Mariah lead the zoo’s diversity, equity, access and inclusions efforts as well.

Potter Park Zoo is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Potter Park Zoo has been accredited by the AZA since 1986 and has received the prestigious AZA Quarter Century Award that recognizes Zoos and Aquariums for being AZA-accredited continuously for 25 years or more. We take pride in meeting and exceeding the standards set by AZA in animal welfare, veterinary care, conservation, education, guest services, and more.

AZA has been the primary accrediting body for zoos and aquariums for over 40 years. U.S. agencies such as OSHA and the USDA consider AZA standards as the “national” standard, and they refer to AZA standards when evaluating institutions.

