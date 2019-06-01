"Hamilton" cast creates magic moment for mom, son Video

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - A mother battling stage four breast cancer and her son now have a special place in their heart for the Broadway musical "Hamilton."

6 News shared Ann Olsen's story back in March. She was one of the first people selected to buy tickets to see "Hamilton" in East Lansing. But seeing the show wasn't the only memorable experience the two would have.

Ann Olsen and her son are huge fans of Hamilton and even bigger fans after the experience they had on Thursday night.

"My son doesn't very often ask to do anything social, especially with his mother," Ann Olsen said.

But for her son Kalil Olsen, seeing this musical with his mom was the exception.

Through their shared love of music they began listening to the Hamilton soundtrack, and they were finally about to see it on opening day at the Wharton Center.

Kalil Olsen said, "Being able to see it was really a great opportunity and I really enjoyed it."

Every memory like this Ann can make with Kalil is crucial. She's on her third battle with cancer, but this time it's stage four.

"It gives you pause to think about what your purpose is here on this earth," Ann Olsen said. "What do you still have yet to accomplish, and so I think about that a lot."

One of the cast members saw our story about Ann's battle and invited the pair to do something even more memorable Thursday night. But first, Ann has a big surprise for Kalil.

Tickets to see Hamilton again, and then after the show, the crew had organized something really special for them. They were invited behind the scenes.

"Being able to go see it is one thing, but this is the cherry on top," said Kalil Olsen.

"It was fantastic," Ann Olsen said.

"It was amazing," said Kalil Olsen. "It was more than I had ever thought."

"It really meant a lot to us that they went through the effort to make sure that we were able to come back and have this tour and share some time with them," Ann Olsen said, "They were tender with us, it was very sweet."

All this was possible with help from Josh Tower, who plays Aaron Burr in Hamilton. There's still time to check out the musical. The final shows are on Sunday, June 2.

