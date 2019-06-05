"Homicide School" is in session for future detectives
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Future police detectives in Michigan are getting important and hands-on training today.
They've gathered for "homicide school", put on by the Michigan State Police and Michigan State University.
6 News was there as participants learned exactly how to respond to different-types of crime scenes.
"This is pretty unique," explained Michigan State Police detective Chuck Christensen. "I don't know of any other homicide courses in the country that incorporate the scenarios like this. And the purpose of that to put them in as close as a real world situation as you can in a training environment on a really important case."
This was the third day of the training school.
