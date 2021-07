LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a million Michiganders who receive SNAP food assistance will get an extra payment this month in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food, and Nutrition Services provided approval of the additional money.

Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their bridge card by July 27.

The extra payment will impact approximately 700,000 households in Michigan.