1/3rd of Ingham County vaccinated against COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 58,026 Ingham County residents over 16 have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

29,801 of them are seniors, or approximately 76% of all seniors in the county.

There are around 111,173 Ingham County residents left to vaccinate.

49,360 of the total doses were administered by the Ingham County health department.

The data comes from an Ingham County Health Department Facebook post.

Beginning March 22, anyone 50+ in Ingham County can receive the vaccine, and those 16-49 with medical conditions can receive a shot as well.

Starting April 5 all resident 16+ will be able to receive the vaccine.