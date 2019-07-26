$1.5M state grant supports Sault Ste. Marie property cleanup

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) – A $1.5 million state grant will help convert a contaminated property in Sault Ste. Marie into the home of a research and education center.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded the funding through its Brownfield Redevelopment Grant and Loan program.

The money will pay to restore a former Union Carbide manufacturing site on Salmon Run Way, where metals from industrial use polluted soil and groundwater. The grounds will be cleaned up and a parking lot demolished.

Lake Superior State University will build its new Center for Freshwater Research and Education on the site.

The $13.2 million redevelopment will feature a research facility where students will study topics such as fisheries, invasive species and water quality. Officials say it will support sport fishing and tourism.

