HOLLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Another large investment will be making its way to Michigan in the next few years.

LG Energy Solutions (LGES) is investing $1.7 billion into their exiting footprint in Holland, adding one million square feet to their manufacturing plant.

The expansion is set to open in 2024.

The project at the company’s site in Holland was approved for $56.5 million in state grants and a 20-year tax break worth $132.6 million.

Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Quentin Messer Jr., who chairs the Michigan Strategic Fund, said the expansion will quintuple the plant’s ability to produce battery components. The average wage will be $1,257 a week, or about $65,000 annually, plus benefits.

“We look forward to the incredible impact this project will have on the region’s economy, small businesses and workforce for generations to come,” Messer said.

A state memo requesting the incentives says LG was considering facilities in the southeastern U.S. and potentially in Poland and China.

The company, which is headquartered in South Korea, could begin hiring later this year. It manufactures large lithium-ion polymer battery cells and packs for electric vehicles and other applications.

It has joint-venture partnerships with General Motors, with which it is building three U.S. battery plants in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler. Stellantis would not confirm reports that it will build a battery factory in Windsor, Ontario, with LG. The site of a planned fourth GM-LG battery plant has not been announced.

LG has been operating in Holland since 2009 and has nearly 1,500 Michigan employees, including more than 1,300 in the city near Lake Michigan. The company plans to construct several new buildings totaling 1.4 million square feet on vacant land it already owns.

LG Energy Solution is at the forefront of green business, promoting sustainability, electrification, and innovation. We have already become a contributor to the State of Michigan’s “championship economy.” Michigan was a natural choice to our commitment of building an impactful global business because of its rich pool of talent, being close to the geographic epicenter of the automotive industry, and its strong support. I am optimistic about realizing LG Energy Solution’s aim to achieve carbon-neutral by 2050 and about creating ripple effects of environment-conscious business in Michigan and beyond. I look forward to what the future holds.” Bonchul Koo, President of LGES Michigan

The following groups also made investments to help make the expansion a possibility:

City of Holland

Holland Board of Public Works (BPW)

Allegan County

West Michigan Works!

Grand Rapids Community College

Michigan Community Capital

Michigan Economic Development Corporation

The City of Holland and Holland Board of Public Works are excited to be a partner with LG Energy Solutions, the State of Michigan, and our other local partners in securing this exciting project. The city is a leader in the production of electric vehicle batteries. Together with our HBPW we are leading the way to a cleaner energy future through our Community Energy Plan.” Nathan Bocks, Mayor of the City of Holland

Around 1,200 new jobs should come from the expansion.

According to LGES, the plant will operate as an incubating hub for electric vehicle and component production.