LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One person was killed and another was injured in a five-car crash on I-496 eastbound on Sunday, near the Cedar Street and Larch Street ramp, according to Lansing police.

Lansing police officers blocked off the entrance and exit to the highway in those areas and did not say how long the shutdown will last.

Police said they responded to the crash around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said the injured person is currently at a hospital and is expected to survive.

The accident is still under investigation.