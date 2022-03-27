WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash on US-131 in Wyoming early Sunday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post were sent to northbound US-131 between 28th Street and Burton Street SW for a wrong-way crash.

Troopers learned that a 2014 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and crashed head-on with a 2019 Jetta. The Jetta was driven by a 21-year-old Grand Rapids woman.

Both vehicles were then side-swiped by a tanker-truck that was behind the Jetta in the right lane, MSP said.

The 21-year-old Grand Rapids woman was taken to the hospital where she died, police say. The 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the tanker was not hurt.

The northbound lanes of US-131 were closed for several hours and have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say they do not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.