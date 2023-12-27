LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 66-year-old man is dead from a crash in Tuesday night in Gratiot County, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials said Dennis Svok died in the collision on M-57 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. A 25-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was injured. She was treated at a local hospital for what authorities called “minor injuries.” Law enforcement said Svok may have had a medical episode prior to the crash.

Law enforcement said shortly before the crash, a “be on the lookout” was issued for the vehicle Svok was driving as it was allegedly driving “erratically” heading westbound in the eastbound lane.

The accident remains under investigation.

