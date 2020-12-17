1 dead, 4 injured in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Two vehicles crashed yesterday afternoon on Clark Road in Clinton County, resulting in the death of 68-year-old Kristie Koenigsknecht of Fowler.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office, the crash occurred when a 37-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with Koenigsknecht’s northbound vehicle on Wright Rd.

A male passenger in that car was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Two children were also in the other car. All three including the driver were transported to Sparrow hospital for minor injuries and were released that day.

Police are still investigating the crash.