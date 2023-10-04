LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 26-year-old Owosso Township man died Tuesday from injuries suffered during a collision between his motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to the Owosso Public Safety Department, Jordan Arnett was driving a motorcycle Tuesday at around 7:18 p.m. near the intersection of West Main Street and Lansing Street in Owosso and struck a vehicle turning onto Lansing Street.

Arnett’s injuries from the collision were fatal. The people in the vehicle Arnett hit suffered minor injuries and were taken to nearby Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers determined Arnett was driving at an “excessive speed” before crashing into the other vehicle.

The incident is being investigated by the Owosso Police Department and an accident reconstructionist from the Michigan State Police. Members of the Owosso Fire Department assisted at the scene.