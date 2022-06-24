ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A person who was lying on the train tracks in Albion was hit and killed early Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., an officer with the Albion Department of Public Safety was approached by the conductor of a westbound Norfolk Southern freight train that had stopped near Clinton Street. The conductor told the officer that their train had hit a person who was laying on the track behind the Shell gas station.

ADPS said that officers immediately checked the area and found the person who had already died.

The person’s identity has not been determined, ADPS said.

It’s unclear why the individual was lying on the train tracks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Billy Lazarus at 517.629.7854.

This incident is under investigation.