LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A two-car accident in East Lansing led to one person’s hospitalization in the early hours of Saturday, East Lansing Police Department confirmed.

One person was ejected from a car in the accident that happened around 1 a.m. at the corner of Haslett and Hagadorn roads, according to Sgt. Jeff Thomas of ELPD.

ELPD and East Lansing Fire Department responded to the call. One person is in the hospital Saturday.

Officials requested an accident investigation team at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.