JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Out of Jackson Public School’s 4,768 students, 378 are in quarantine.

That’s around 8%, or 1-in-12 students.

So far, only 11 students have active COVID-19 cases.

The data comes from a report created by released by Jackson Public Schools, pictured below.

