1 in 6 ER visits or hospital stays triggers ‘surprise’ bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new study says about once in every six times someone is taken to an emergency room or checks in to a hospital, the treatment is followed by a “surprise” medical bill.

The report Thursday from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation also finds that depending on what state you live in, the odds can be much higher.

It finds that millions of people with coverage from large employers that’s considered solid are still exposed to “out-of-network” charges that can amount to thousands of dollars

The report comes as congressional lawmakers of both parties and the Trump administration move to close the loophole, with a Senate panel scheduled to vote on legislation next week.