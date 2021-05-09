1 in critical condition after Grand Rapids car crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after a car crash in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning, police say.

It happened around 3:41 a.m. at the intersection of Fuller Avenue and Watkins Street SE.

Police say a Volkswagen Passat hit a telephone pole and then a home. One man was found inside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say there were no witnesses at the scene and believe there was only one vehicle involved.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash or witnessed this vehicle driving just prior to the crash is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Departments Traffic Unit: Officer Justin Ewald at 616.456.4282 or jewald@grcity.us; Officer Andy Bingel at 616.456.3414 or abingel@grcity.us; Sgt. Rob Veenstra at 616.456.3771 or rveenstr@grcity.us.

Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer at 616.774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.