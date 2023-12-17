LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One man is in police custody and another person is injured after a stabbing Saturday night in Lansing, police said.

Lansing police and emergency personnel responded at around 10:35 p.m. to the 700 block of Bates Street in Lansing.

When they arrived, police found that one person had sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds to the stomach. They also arrested a man at the scene, who is now in police custody, LPD Sgt. Robert Leiter said Sunday.

Lansing Fire Department transported the stabbing victim to the hospital. There is currently no threat to the public.