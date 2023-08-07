LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded Monday night to a shots fired complaint at a Lansing apartment complex.

Police say on Monday at 10:19 p.m., shots were fired at the Briarcliffe apartment complex on the 2400 block of East Jolly Road.

According to police, a 29-year-old Lansing man was shot but his injury is non-life-threatening.

LPD says it is still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. 6 News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.