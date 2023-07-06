1 man killed and 10 others injured in a crash on I-96 near Williamston. (WSIL)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an early morning crash on I-96 near Williamston killed a 28-year-old man.

Investigators say around 6:30 Thursday morning the 25-year-old driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and ended up flipping into the median.

1 man was killed and 10 others injured in a crash on I-96 near Williamston. (WSIL)

There were 11 people in the van when it crashed. It’s not known if any of the people in the van were wearing seat belts, but investigators say “several vehicle occupants” were ejected from the van as it flipped.

Of the 10 injured, two of them, a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

While investigators have not released the cause of the crash, they do say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.