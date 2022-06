EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)- One person was killed and two people were injured in an Eaton County crash.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 5 around 8:36 p.m.

Police say there were three people inside of the car that went off the road and then rolled.

Two people inside the car were injured and taken to the hospital, and another male was killed.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.