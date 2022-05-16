IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was killed and two men were hurt when a pickup truck hit a pair of motorcycles on Sunday.

Officials say that a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old man hit two motorcycles from behind.

The motorcyclist were trying to slow down to pull into a private driveway in Easton Township, officials said.

The first motorcycle hit was driven by a 36-year-old man from Saginaw, and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Meanwhile, the second motorcycle that was hit had two people riding. A 52-year-old man from Saginaw who was driving, and a 53-year-old woman from Orleans Township. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Sadly, the woman riding on the motorcycle was much more seriously hurt, and was flown to Sparrow Hospital, where she later died.

The ICSO says they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Officials added that helmets were worn by all of the motorcyclists involved.

The sheriff’s office was helped by Ionia County Central Dispatch, Ionia Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, Life Ambulance, Portland Ambulance, Montcalm County Ambulance, and Ruehs Towing.