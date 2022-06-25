LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 29-year-old man died after crashing into a home in Lansing.

Around 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, Lansing police went out to a two-car crash in the area of South Washington Avenue and Northrup Street.

One of the cars ended up hitting a home in the 5600 block of S. Washington Ave., which caused a gas leak.

The people living in the home were evacuated because of the leak, and got out safely. In addition, a shelter in place was issued for people in the area because of the gas leak.

Officials say early investigations show a 29-year-old man was driving south on S. Washington Ave. and collided with a 40-year-old man driving west on Northrup Street.

The 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The shelter in place for the gas leak has since been lifted and the intersection in the area has been cleared.

Lansing police said alcohol may have been a factor in the accident, and the investigation is ongoing.