LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police tell 6 News that one person was killed after a large tree fell on a home on Martin Street around 10:20 Thursday night.

The damage from the tree landing on the house caused it to collapse.

After rescue crews responded to the scene, one person had to be extracted from the debris and was taken to Sparrow Hospital. The person was pronounced dead by Lansing police.

We are working to confirm how many people were inside the home at the time and if there were any other injuries.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated both on-air and online.