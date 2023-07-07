A fatal crash in Williamstown Township happened Friday morning around 8 a.m.

WILLIAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A single-vehicle crash killed a 74-year-old man shortly after 8 Friday morning, according to Meridian Township Police.

Meridian police said the investigation showed that a van had veered off the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, according to Meridian Township Police Department.

Assisting at the scene were the Williamston Police Department, Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team and the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority.

Meridian Township PD is asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 517-853-4800, or to submit an anonymous tip through it’s social media sites.