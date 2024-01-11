ROXAND TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — One man is dead after pulling a weapon on police, Eaton County Sheriff Officials say.

The hours long investigation left local residents along St. Joseph Highway stuck in their homes, or unable to get home.

Neighbor David Winkelstern says he was delayed in returning to his home.

Police response to an officer -involved shooting in Eaton Co. (COURTESY PHOTO: David L. Winkelstern)

“Got to Gates Road, there were two Grand Ledge officers there saying, ‘you can’t get through. There was an incident and for your safety we won’t let you in.’ and she said she thought it would be a while,” Winkelstern tells 6 News.

The incident the Grand Ledge officer was referring to began about 1 p.m. Law enforcement were seeking a man in connection with an investigation in Charlotte. The man was identified as a white male who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

When officers found the man, he allegedly produced a gun. Officers shot him. They then rendered assistance to the man while medical crews rushed to the scene. The man was rushed to Sparrow Hospital, Eaton County Sheriff Officials said, where he was pronounced dead.

The area was closed off for nearly seven hours Thursday while the investigation was carried out.

Winkelstern did eventually make it home — but after a two hour wait. That’s when dispatchers suggested he show the officers his driver’s license to verify he lived in the area.

“It took a little bit of doing and some other phone calls by the officer but I was allowed to come as along as I didn’t leave my house,” he says.

The investigation is being conducted by the Michigan State Police and it remains unclear what law enforcement agency the officer who fired his gun works with.